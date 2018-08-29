Kanye West Apologizes for

Slavery Comments The rapper explained his controversial comments in a new interview on 107.5 WGCI Chicago. West has made headlines for his open

support of Trump and was left speechless

when asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! if the

president cared about black people. During his new interview, West said Trump "cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs.” Kanye West, on 107.5 WGCI Chicago Earlier this year, Ye also said slavery

“sounds like a choice” while on ’TMZ Live.‘ Kanye West, on 107.5 WGCI Chicago He apologized for how his words may have “made people feel." Kanye West, on 107.5 WGCI Chicago Kanye West, on 107.5 WGCI Chicago