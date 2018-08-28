Michael Jackson's Estate and Sony Music Cleared in ’Fake Vocal‘ Lawsuit Judges ruled in favor of Sony and the estate for the 2014 lawsuit that alleged fake vocals on three songs on the posthumous 'Michael' album. The judges ruled Sony and the estate did not know for a fact if Jackson sang on the songs and could not be held liable. Court Document Court Document However, the question of whether Jackson is the one on “Breaking News,” “Monster” and “Keep Your Head Up” remains in question.