Trump Tweets That China

Hacked Hillary Clinton's Email President Donald Trump

published the tweet

early Wednesday morning. The President did not

cite evidence for the claim. China has denied

the accusations. Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, via 'The Hill' Trump seemed to be citing a report in The Daily Caller that quoted an unnamed intelligence source. The unnamed source claims Clinton's private email server was hacked by a public company acting as a front for the Chinese government. No U.S. intelligence officials

have publicly confirmed the report.