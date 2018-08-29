Trump Tweets That China Hacked Hillary Clinton's Email
Trump Tweets That China
Hacked Hillary Clinton's Email President Donald Trump
published the tweet
early Wednesday morning. The President did not
cite evidence for the claim. China has denied
the accusations. Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, via 'The Hill' Trump seemed to be citing a report in The Daily Caller that quoted an unnamed intelligence source. The unnamed source claims Clinton's private email server was hacked by a public company acting as a front for the Chinese government. No U.S. intelligence officials
have publicly confirmed the report.