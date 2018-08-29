California to Eliminate Bail for Suspects Awaiting Trial
California to Eliminate Bail for Suspects Awaiting Trial California Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation on Tuesday that "eliminates the payment of money
as a condition of release." Set to take effect October 1, 2019, The legislation passed California's Senate by a vote of 26-12 and the
state Assembly by 41-27. The new law dictates that those arrested become
subject to a “pretrial risk assessment” to
determine whether they can be released. The assessment will determine whether the defendant poses a “low,” “medium” or “high” risk to the public. Jerry Brown, California Governor, via 'The Hill'