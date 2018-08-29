California to Eliminate Bail for Suspects Awaiting Trial California Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation on Tuesday that "eliminates the payment of money

as a condition of release." Set to take effect October 1, 2019, The legislation passed California's Senate by a vote of 26-12 and the

state Assembly by 41-27. The new law dictates that those arrested become

subject to a “pretrial risk assessment” to

determine whether they can be released. The assessment will determine whether the defendant poses a “low,” “medium” or “high” risk to the public. Jerry Brown, California Governor, via 'The Hill'