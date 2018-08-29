California Faces

'Apocalyptic Threat,'

Says New Climate Report The new report released Monday issues

stark assessments of where the state

is headed if it doesn't cut down on emissions. By 2100, the report

estimates a nearly 9Âº rise in

average temperatures. The report warns of a 77 % increase in average area burned by fires, The reports also states that

rising temperatures could result in

up to 11,300 additional deaths by 2050. California climate change report,

via 'The Guardian' Researchers warn that the increase in use of air conditioners The report suggests

land use planning and

reducing greenhouse gas emissions

as ways to avoid environmental catastrophe. Jerry Brown, Governor of California,

via 'The Guardian'