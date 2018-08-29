California Faces 'Apocalyptic Threat,' Says New Climate Report
California Faces
'Apocalyptic Threat,'
Says New Climate Report The new report released Monday issues
stark assessments of where the state
is headed if it doesn't cut down on emissions. By 2100, the report
estimates a nearly 9Âº rise in
average temperatures. The report warns of a 77 % increase in average area burned by fires, The reports also states that
rising temperatures could result in
up to 11,300 additional deaths by 2050. California climate change report,
via 'The Guardian' Researchers warn that the increase in use of air conditioners The report suggests
land use planning and
reducing greenhouse gas emissions
as ways to avoid environmental catastrophe. Jerry Brown, Governor of California,
via 'The Guardian'