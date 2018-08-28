Justin Trudeau Asks for Study On Weapons Ban Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ordered a study for a potential full handgun and assault weapons ban. The issue of gun violence has rose to prominence in Canada after a deadly mass shooting in Toronto last month. After the shooting, Trudeau vowed the government would take steps to ensure public safety. However, he did not say if that would include a handgun ban. Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale will conduct the study. Canada PM Justin Trudeau, via mandate letter