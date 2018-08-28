Sexually Aroused Dolphin Causes French Beach Shutdown The coastal town of LandÃ©vennec in FinistÃ¨re has been dealing with a very peculiar problem. A lustful dolphin has been terrorizing swimmers. Mayor Roger Lars has officially banned bathing on the beach. Swimmers must not get within 40 meters of the crazed mammal. The dolphin, nicknamed Zafar, has become aggressive due to his search for a mate. Department of FinistÃ¨re, via Twitter Bathers face a fine of $45 if they get too close and risk provoking Zafar.