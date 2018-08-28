Russia Staging Biggest Military Exercises

Since Cold War Next month, Russia will mobilize about 300,000 troops, including thousands of soldiers from China, in its Vostok-2018 military exercises. The exercises will take place from

Sep. 11-15, spanning from the Ural

Mountains to the Pacific coast. Almost a third of the country's soldiers will be involved, making these exercises the largest since 1981, according to a ministry press release. Sergei Shoigu, Russia Defense Minister,

via Bloomberg Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, said that the drills were necessary Dmitry Peskov, via Bloomberg China will contribute

3,200 troops and 30 aircraft. Vasily Kashin, Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, via Bloomberg