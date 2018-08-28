Trump Claims Google Is 'Rigged'

to Suppress Positive

Search Results About Him President Donald Trump recently

Googled "Trump News" and

wasn't happy with the results. The president claims that the majority

of the news that shows up about him through a Google search comes from "National Left-Wing Media." It would be difficult to

determine whether Google's

search algorithm is biased or not. Google's search rankings include factors such as an outlet's longevity, reputation and ability to fill stories with relevant keywords. Objective analysis would also be difficult, considering that rankings differ from market to market. Whether Trump can prove his claims remains to be seen, but it appears that Google is now on his list of companies who are deceiving the people.