Trump Claims Google Is 'Rigged' to Suppress Positive Search Results About Him
President Donald Trump recently
Googled "Trump News" and
wasn't happy with the results. The president claims that the majority
of the news that shows up about him through a Google search comes from "National Left-Wing Media." It would be difficult to
determine whether Google's
search algorithm is biased or not. Google's search rankings include factors such as an outlet's longevity, reputation and ability to fill stories with relevant keywords. Objective analysis would also be difficult, considering that rankings differ from market to market. Whether Trump can prove his claims remains to be seen, but it appears that Google is now on his list of companies who are deceiving the people.