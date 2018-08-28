EA Cancels Three Madden Tournaments in Wake of Jacksonville Shooting
EA Cancels Three Madden Tournaments in Wake of Jacksonville Shooting Electronic Arts has canceled the remaining Madden Classic qualifier events in wake of the shooting that took place at a Jacksonville, Fla., competition on Sunday. Two players, identified as Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton, were killed when a gunman opened fire. The gunman, David Katz, wounded 10 others before turning the gun on himself. Andrew Wilson, Electronic Arts CEO, via Statement Andrew Wilson, via Statement