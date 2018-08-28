EA Cancels Three Madden Tournaments in Wake of Jacksonville Shooting Electronic Arts has canceled the remaining Madden Classic qualifier events in wake of the shooting that took place at a Jacksonville, Fla., competition on Sunday. Two players, identified as Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton, were killed when a gunman opened fire. The gunman, David Katz, wounded 10 others before turning the gun on himself. Andrew Wilson, Electronic Arts CEO, via Statement Andrew Wilson, via Statement