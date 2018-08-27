The formal proclamation was not issued by President Donald Trump until Monday afternoon. Trump Orders US Flags at Half Staff Until McCain's Interment The flag above the White House was lowered to half staff on Saturday, the day of McCain's death. Reporters noted the flag atop the White House was at full staff Monday morning. Federal code demands that for a member of Congress, the flag be lowered to half staff "on the day of death and following day." John McCain served as a

Republican Senator from

Arizona for 31 years. He is a decorated war hero and was interned in a P.O.W. camp during the Vietnam War for five and a half years. He was a consistent, outspoken critic of Donald Trump and his presidency. Before Trump issued his

proclamation and the flag

was re-lowered to half staff, American Legion statement to President Trump, via CBS News Senators from both sides of the aisle made arrangements that flags on all government grounds remain at half staff until McCain's interment on Su