Mollie Tibbetts' Father 'Grateful' to Hispanic Community for Search Effort
Mollie Tibbetts' Father 'Grateful' to Hispanic Community for Search Effort Rob Tibbetts made the statement during his eulogy for
20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. Mollie had been
missing for several weeks, 24-year-old Christian Rivera, an undocumented immigrant, and her suspected killer, led investigators to her body last week. Rivera's immigration status
has been used by
prominent Republicans, The day after Mollie's body was found, The White House posted a video about people who had been killed by
"illegal aliens." At Mollie's funeral on Sunday, her father made a point to mention and even make a joke about the Hispanic community in Iowa. Rob Tibbetts, via 'Newsweek' Other members of Mollie's family have expressed anger over her death being used as part of the ongoing U.S. immigration debate. Sam Lucas, cousin of Mollie Tibbetts, via 'Newsweek'