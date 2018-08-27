Mollie Tibbetts' Father 'Grateful' to Hispanic Community for Search Effort Rob Tibbetts made the statement during his eulogy for

20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. Mollie had been

missing for several weeks, 24-year-old Christian Rivera, an undocumented immigrant, and her suspected killer, led investigators to her body last week. Rivera's immigration status

has been used by

prominent Republicans, The day after Mollie's body was found, The White House posted a video about people who had been killed by

"illegal aliens." At Mollie's funeral on Sunday, her father made a point to mention and even make a joke about the Hispanic community in Iowa. Rob Tibbetts, via 'Newsweek' Other members of Mollie's family have expressed anger over her death being used as part of the ongoing U.S. immigration debate. Sam Lucas, cousin of Mollie Tibbetts, via 'Newsweek'