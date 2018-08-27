NBA Star Manu Ginobilli

Announces Retirement After 16 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, shooting guard Manu Ginobilli

will retire. According to Bleacher Report, he had one year and $2.5 million remaining on his contract. Overall, Ginobili averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds during the regular season. In 218 postseason games with San Antonio, he averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 assists and

4.0 rebounds. In addition to being a four-time NBA champion, Ginobilli was a two-time All-Star and the 2008 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. In his 16 seasons, Ginobilli never missed the playoffs, and the Spurs never won fewer than 47 games.