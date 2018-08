’Game of Thrones‘ Final 3 Seconds of Last Season Revealed HBO finally provided fans with their first look at the final season of

’Game of Thrones‘. In a promo for the upcoming slate of 2019 shows, new footage shows Jon Snow approach Sansa for a tense hug at Winterfell. It's not much to go off of, but some fans still got excited. ’Game of Thrones‘ is set to return in the first half of 2019, though the promo merely states "coming soon."