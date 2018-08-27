Barack Obama and George W. Bush to Speak at John McCain's Funeral The former presidents have been asked to deliver eulogies at the funeral for late U.S. Senator John McCain. President Donald Trump will not be invited to the funeral at McCain's personal request. Both Obama and Bush defeated McCain in races for the presidency. Bush defeated him in the 2000 Republican primary and Obama won the presidency in 2008. Despite that, both men maintained good political relationships with the Arizona senator. Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to speak Thursday at a service in the North Phoenix Baptist Church. Bush, Obama and McCain‘s family are slated to speak at a full-dress service Saturday in the National Cathedral.