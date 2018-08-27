New 'Game of Thrones' Beer Coming Soon Brewery Ommegang and HBO are bringing

'Game of Thrones' fans a beer inspired by the character Jon Snow, called "King in the North." This brew will serve as the last of a line of limited release beers dedicated to major characters in the HBO hit show. Ommegang Brewery press release Jeff Peters, VP of licensing & retail at HBO,

said that they "expect this one to bring our

fans to their feet to toast the King in the North." The beer will be available nationwide beginning Friday, November 23.