Man Charged After Stage Invasion at BeyoncÃ© and Jay-Z's Concert The couple's ’On the Run II‘ concert in Atlanta came to a halt after a man ran on stage on Saturday night. The Carters were walking off the stage after two-and-a-half hours at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A man in a white jersey jumped on stage and ran directly toward the couple. After the initial confusion, the backup dancers sprang into action along with security. An Atlanta police officer told Associated Press that the man was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released. Police later added a charge of simple battery.