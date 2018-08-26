Pope Francis Is Silent on

Call for His Resignation A former Vatican Diplomat,

Archbishop Carlo Vigano, Vigano claims he

told the Pope about

sexual abuse

allegations against Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, via BBC News Vigano has offered no evidence to support his claim. There is speculation the letter is part of an attack upon the Pope from traditionalists within the hierarchy of the Catholic church. Vigano is known to be an ally of the so-called dubia cardinals. The dubia are four cardinals who have publicly challenged the Pope on his progressive views about family. Speaking to reporters, the Pope said he would not address Vigano's allegations or his call for Francis to resign. Pope Francis, via BBC News