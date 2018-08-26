US and Mexico Conclude Trade Talks, Will Replace NAFTA After months of negotiations, a Mexican official was quoted as saying the two countries have "reached understanding on key issues." Saying the deal was a "big day for trade," President Donald Trump called the new agreement The United States-Mexico Trade agreement. The agreement between the two countries paves the way for a replacement of The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). President Trump, via Fox News NAFTA was drafted during the Clinton administration and was the binding trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Canada has been on the sidelines waiting for the U.S. and Mexico to reach an agreement. Chrystia Freeland, Canada's foreign minister, via CNBC Washington officials

hope the new agreement

will be in place by December 1.