Gaming Tournament Leaves

Three Dead in Florida Eli Clayton, 21, and Taylor Robertson, 27, were gunned down by a rival video gamer during a Madden NFL 19 event at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida. Clayton went by

the handle Trueboy,

and Robertson was

known as SpotMePlzzz. The event was being streamed

on the Twitch platform. Almost

a dozen shots were fired before

the transmission was cut. The gunman, David Katz, was a well-known gamer who had traveled from Baltimore to take part in the event. He was described by an announcer at a previous event as "not here to make friends. He's all business, he's focused." Eleven other people were also wounded. Taylor Poindexter, witness, to Spectrum News The body of Katz was found afterward with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.