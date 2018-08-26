Multiple Fatalities in Shooting at Video Game Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida Police in Jacksonville, Florida, reported "multiple fatalities" at a live video game event on

Sunday hosted by GLHF Game Bar at

The Jacksonville Landing mall. Earlier reports state that

4 have died of the 11 people shot and "many" transported to hospitals. One gunman was dead at the scene During the live stream of the Madden NFL video game tournament, players were interrupted by a series of gunshots and screaming. 'The New York Times' reports that a red laser dot appeared on the chest of one of the players just before the stream cut out. The Jacksonville Sheriff‘s Office confirmed that no additional suspects were at the scene.