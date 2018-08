Sen. John McCain

Dies at 81 The Arizona senator and former Republican presidential candidate passed away at 4:28 p.m Saturday. In July, 2017, McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor. Earlier this week his family announced that he'd chosen to discontinue treatment. Office of

Senator McCain McCain, a former prisoner of war, is remembered as one of the country's most respected and influential politicians. Sen. John Sidney McCain III

1936-2018