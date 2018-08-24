Trump Calls Off Nuclear Talks

With North Korea Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was set to make his fourth visit to North Korea next week. A recent report released by the International Atomic Energy Agency Trump also referenced the escalating trade war with China as a reason to call of the talks with North Korea. North Korean President Kim Jong Un has rejected the U.S. proposals for North Korean denuclearization, referring to them as "gangster-like." Trump extended warm wishes to Kim, whom he met during a historic Singapore summit in June.