Sony Denies Michael Jackson Songs Sung by Impersonator on 'Michael' In 2010, the Jackson family claimed

that three songs on the album 'Michael'

were not actually sung by Michael Jackson. A fan of Michael Jackson's, Vera Serova, thought the same thing and decided to file a class-action lawsuit against the album's producers in 2014. It was believed that Sony had conceded earlier this week to the songs "Breaking News," "Keep Your Head Up," and "Monster" being faked. The impersonator in question is

Jason Malachi, who confessed to taking part

in the hoax back in 2011, according to TMZ. Sony released the following statement

on Friday after news had spread about

their concession to the tracks being fake: Sony, via official statement