Facial Recognition Catches 'Imposter' at US Airport A 26-year-old man from the Congo attempted to enter the U.S. via Washington Dulles International Airport with a French passport. His attempt was foiled by new facial recognition technology that has been deployed by several U.S. airports. Casey Durst, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, via Fox News After referring the man to a secondary search, agents discovered his actual identification

in his shoe. Fox news reports that

the instance Casey Durst, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, via Fox News