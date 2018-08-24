Hurricane Lane Drops Over 30 Inches of Rain on Hawaii's Big Island The Category 3 storm has brought catastrophic flooding to Hawaii's

Big Island. Flash flood watches will remain in effect through late Friday. Lane is expected to remain a hurricane for the next 12 to 24 hours. However, increasing wind shear could weaken the storm faster over the next couple days. Lane is forecasted to leave from Hawaii by late Saturday. It's rare for hurricanes to hit Hawaii, as an area of high pressure sitting to the northeast of the islands typically steers them away. Lane is only the third hurricane on record to hit Hawaii and the first the state's had since 1992.