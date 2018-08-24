Dozens of Children's Medicines Recalled For 'Microbial Contamination' A "small percentage" of products produced between August 2017 and April 2018 tested positive for

microbial contamination. The 32 King Bio medicines sold nationwide While no injuries or illnesses have been reported, King Bio, via CBS News Customers who currently have the products have been urged not to use them. A complete list of the 32 affected medications

is available on the King Bio website.