NYU‘s Tuition-free Decision Rattles Other Top Schools NYU's announcement to make medical school tuition free has other top schools grappling with how to land top students. NYU‘s effort was funded over 11 years in which they raised $600 million ’Business Insider‘ reached out to the top 20 medical schools as ranked by 'US News and World Report' to get their reaction to the news. For the most part, the medical schools met the NYU announcement with excitement and congratulations. Dr. Roy Ziegelstein, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Vanderbilt University For many other schools, staying competitive means increasing the amount of financial aid for students who need it the most.