Oprah Winfrey Partners with Kraft for Frozen Pizza Line Oprah Winfrey is teaming up with Kraft to launch a frozen pizza line. This is part of a new extension of her “O, That‘s Good" brand. The pizza will feature cauliflower and butternut squash crusts. The line will initially offer

four varieties. Pepperoni, Five Cheese, Supreme and Fire Roasted Veggie. Winfrey also has a line of soups and side dishes she launched last year. 10% of all profits will be donated to charities that reduce hunger.