Cast of 'The Big Bang Theory' Talks About Show Ending It was recently announced that season 12 of "The Big Bang Theory" will be the last season for the longest-running multi-camera sitcom. Some of the stars have shared their feelings of the news. Jim Parsons, via Instagram Kaley Kuoco, via Instagram Kunal Nayyar, via Instagram Mayim Bialik, on personal website The rest of the cast

has yet to comment.