’Fur-ternity Leave‘ Offered for New Pet Owners Nina Hale, a Minneapolis marketing company, is adding an interesting perk for employees. Workers are now allowed to take 'fur-ternity leave' to bond with

new pets. They'll be permitted to work from home for a week! Employees at mParticle, a New York data firm, are offered two weeks paid time off for 'paw-ternity leave.' 'Fur-ternity' leave is especially helpful for those training a baby animal or a rescue. Allison McMenimen, vice president at Nina Hale, via 'The New York Times'