Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Baby Rumors The reality star addressed reports about her and Kanye West planning for a fourth child. Kim Kardashian, to "E! News" The star told people to tune in for the upcoming season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in order to follow her journey. Kim Kardashian, to "E! News" The mother of three has had pregnancy complications in the past. In a previous interview, Kardashian did reveal that she would like to have four children. However, she said that would be her limit. Kim Kardashian, to 'Elle'