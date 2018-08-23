Ohio State Suspends Head Football Coach Urban Meyer Ohio State has suspended head coach Urban Meyer for the first three games of the college football season. The decision comes after it was revealed he mishandled domestic assault allegations made against former Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith. Meyer has been on paid administrative leave by the school since August 1 after news of the allegations broke. The school also says Meyer misrepresented what he knew about the situation in a public statement

last month. Meyer will be suspended without pay and banned from interacting with the football team through September 2. OSU has also suspended athletic director Gene Smith without pay for more than two weeks for failing to alert others about Smith's conduct.