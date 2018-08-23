Microsoft Uncovers More Russian Attacks Ahead

of Midterms Microsoft has uncovered new hacking attempts by Russia targeting U.S. political groups ahead of the

midterm elections. The company said Tuesday that a group tied to the Russian government created fake websites that appeared to spoof two American conservative organizations. Three other fake sites were designed to look as if they belonged to the

U.S. Senate. Microsoft didn't offer any further description of the fake sites and the Russian officials dismissed its claims as unfounded. Just weeks ago, a similar Microsoft discovery led Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat, to reveal that Russian hackers tried unsuccessfully to infiltrate her Senate computer network. Microsoft president Brad Smith announced the company is offering free cybersecurity protection to all U.S. political candidates, campaigns and other political organizations, as long as they're already using Microsoft's Office 365 productivity software.