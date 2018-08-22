iPhone X Leak Reveals Potential Pre-order Release Date Apple fans are always speculating when the next-gen iPhone will hit the market. One leak may have revealed when the new smartphone will hit the market. The upcoming device is expected to be available for pre-order on September 12, according to Forbes. This will give the Galaxy Note 9 three weeks to win over consumers before the next iPhone hits stores. Apple has yet to announce an official launch or pre-order date. Rumors are circulating around whether or not the device will be called the iPhone X or iPhone 9.