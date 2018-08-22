$400 Million NASA Mars Rover Might Be Gone Forever The NASA Mars rover Opportunity was lost in a massive, global dust storm on Mars that began on June 10. In a blog post, Andrew Good, NASA, via Fox News Good also wrote that no one will know if Opportunity is still operational "until it speaks." Opportunity left Earth

for the Red Planet

on July 7, 2003. Its mission was initially slated for

90 days. Opportunity crushed all expectations, making several ground-breaking discoveries over a period of 15 years. The rover has detected signs of water,