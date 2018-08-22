Stock Market Set for Longest Rally in History The S&P 500 â€” the share index which tracks the 500 biggest public companies â€” has gone 3.453 days without a fall of

20 percent or more. Using that measurement, this means the S&P is about to set the record for the longest bull market in history. A bull market is

a rising market that

encourages buying. It's generally thought the name comes from the way a bull attacks by thrusting it's horns up in the air. This particular bull market began way back in the first term of the Obama administration, following the financial crisis of 2009. It's thought to have been helped by the rise of internet giants Apple, Amazon, and Google's parent company Alphabet. Corporate tax cuts

are also thought

to be a contributor.