Michael Cohen Wants to 'Tell the Truth' About Trump, Lawyer Says Cohen's attorney, Lenny Davis, made the statement during one of several interviews he's conducted since Cohen plead guilty to fraud on Tuesday afternoon. Michael Cohen is the former

personal attorney and "fixer"

to President Donald Trump, As part of a plea deal on Tuesday, Cohen surrendered to the FBI and plead guilty to eight counts of bank fraud in a Manhattan federal courtroom. It was unclear if Cohen would decide to co-operate with authorities or whether he would divulge information to special counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller is investigating possible collusion Lenny Davis, attorney for Michael Cohen,

via NBC News Lenny Davis, attorney for Michael Cohen,

via NBC News Lenny Davis, attorney for Michael Cohen,

via NBC News Cohen admitted to campaign financial violations and making payments "at the direction of a candidate" for the"purpose of influencing" the 2016 election. It is assumed his admission refers t