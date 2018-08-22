New Poll Says People Support the Surge of Female Congressional Candidates A record-breaking number of women are waging campaigns for Congress and a strong majority of Americans say that‘s a

good thing. A new survey from Pew Research says 61 percent of adults support the record-breaking number of

female candidates. According to the Rutgers Center for Women and Politics, more than 500 women filed to run for

Congress in 2018. This crushes the previous record of 298 women who filed to run in 2012. Of women who have filed to run for Congress, 220 have advanced in primaries. This includes more than 80 female incumbents running for reelection or House members running for the Senate.