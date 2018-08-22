5 Businesses That

Are Thriving Under

the Trump Administration Under the Trump Administration President Trump's policies have helped these industries and businesses thrive, according to lovemoney.com. 1. U.S. Steel Following Trump's 25% tariff on

imported steel, U.S. Steel's company

share price increased 55% from last year. 2. Apple After Trump lowered the corporate tax rate

to 21%, Apple increased its share buyback program by $100 billion and dividend payments by 16%. 3. Twitter Twitter had record profits

for the first quarter of 2018

and its stock has gone up by 82%

since the beginning of the year. 4. Walmart Trump's corporate tax cut allowed

Walmart to raise wages, extend maternity

and paternity leave and give staff bonuses. 5. The New York Times Company The liberal publication has increased

its audience and reported a record number of new subscriptions since President Trump took office.