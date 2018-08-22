5 Businesses That Are Thriving Under the Trump Administration
5 Businesses That
Are Thriving Under
the Trump Administration Under the Trump Administration President Trump's policies have helped these industries and businesses thrive, according to lovemoney.com. 1. U.S. Steel Following Trump's 25% tariff on
imported steel, U.S. Steel's company
share price increased 55% from last year. 2. Apple After Trump lowered the corporate tax rate
to 21%, Apple increased its share buyback program by $100 billion and dividend payments by 16%. 3. Twitter Twitter had record profits
for the first quarter of 2018
and its stock has gone up by 82%
since the beginning of the year. 4. Walmart Trump's corporate tax cut allowed
Walmart to raise wages, extend maternity
and paternity leave and give staff bonuses. 5. The New York Times Company The liberal publication has increased
its audience and reported a record number of new subscriptions since President Trump took office.