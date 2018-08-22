'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Wanted in Singapore for Skipping Military Service Kevin Kwan, author of the hit novel 'Crazy Rich Asians' is wanted in

his birth country

of Singapore. Male citizens of Singapore, as well as second-generation permanent residents, are expected to serve in Singapore's Armed Forces, Civil Defense Force or police starting at the age of 18. Kwan's family moved to Texas when

he was 11, but his appeal to renounce

Singaporean citizenship before completing

National Service (NS) was rejected. Singapore Ministry of Defense, to CNN As a result, Kwan didn't appear at a red

carpet event for the 'Crazy Rich Asians' movie in Singapore alongside the majority of the cast. Singapore Ministry of Defense, to CNN