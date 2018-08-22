Google Changes Location History Language Following Tracking Backlash
Google Changes Location
History Language Following
Tracking Backlash Google recently admitted that it
continues to track users after
Location History tracking has been disabled. Because of the backlash, Google has
updated its website by stating the following: Google, via statement Google, via statement Earlier this week, Google told TechCrunch
that "Location History is a Google product
that is entirely opt in... we continue to use
location to improve the Google experience..." The company also
made a statement to AP: Google, to AP The "more consistent and clear" language doesn't address the issue of continued tracking or clarify the company's tracking policy. But it does clearly tell you that if you opt in, you will continue to be tracked.