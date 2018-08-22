Google Changes Location History Language Following Tracking Backlash

Google Changes Location

Tracking Backlash Google recently admitted that it

continues to track users after

Location History tracking has been disabled. Because of the backlash, Google has

updated its website by stating the following: Google, via statement Google, via statement Earlier this week, Google told TechCrunch

that "Location History is a Google product

that is entirely opt in... we continue to use

location to improve the Google experience..." The company also

made a statement to AP: Google, to AP The "more consistent and clear" language doesn't address the issue of continued tracking or clarify the company's tracking policy. But it does clearly tell you that if you opt in, you will continue to be tracked.