Mollie Tibbetts' Body Found, Undocumented Immigrant Arrested as Suspect 24-year-old Christian Rivera led authorities to the body of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts on Tuesday. Although the body recovered

from the farm field in rural Iowa

has not yet been identified, it is believed to be that of Tibbetts. Rivera, an undocumented immigrant,

has been charged with first-degree murder. Tibbets was a

20-year-old sophomore Her case has sparked

national headlines

for several weeks. Rivera came to the attention of authorities after his car was identified on the security camera footage of a local resident in Brooklyn, IA, the area where Tibbetts went missing. Rick Rahn, Iowa Criminal Investigation, via Yahoo News Rivera told authorities he saw

Tibbetts running while he was driving,

got out of his car and began to run next to her. When she threatened

to call the police,

Rivera says he got mad

and blacked out. He claims he realized that Tibbetts was in his trunk moments later aft