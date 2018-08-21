Melania Trump Spoke at a Cyberbullying Summit On Monday, Melania Trump addressed a government summit on cyberbullying organized by the Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention. The first lady discussed the “positive and negative effects of social media

on youth." But some were a bit skeptical considering the president's penchant for colorful language. Melania has been widely criticized for her anti-bullying campaign that seems to disregard her husband‘s unkind comments toward others.