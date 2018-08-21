Alex Jones' Pirate Flagship Radio Station Shut Down by FCC
Alex Jones' Pirate
Flagship Radio Station
Shut Down by FCC Liberty Radio, a pirate radio station
in Austin, Texas, that served as the flagship
outlet for Alex Jones, has been shut down. According to the Austin-American Statesman,
the station's operators have also been
fined $15,000, which they are refusing to pay. A lawsuit has been filed which alleges that Liberty Radio operated without a license since at least 2013. The FCC tracked the transmissions to
a 50-foot tower atop an apartment
complex owned by defendants Walter
Olenick and M. Rae Nadler-Olenick. In addition to refusing the fine, the Olenicks deny the FCC's authority and threaten trespassing claims
if they return. According to the outlet's website,
Liberty Radio went off-air in December
but continues to stream online. Alex Jones has been banned from most social media platforms to date, citing violations of hate speech.