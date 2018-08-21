Alex Jones' Pirate

Flagship Radio Station

Shut Down by FCC Liberty Radio, a pirate radio station

in Austin, Texas, that served as the flagship

outlet for Alex Jones, has been shut down. According to the Austin-American Statesman,

the station's operators have also been

fined $15,000, which they are refusing to pay. A lawsuit has been filed which alleges that Liberty Radio operated without a license since at least 2013. The FCC tracked the transmissions to

a 50-foot tower atop an apartment

complex owned by defendants Walter

Olenick and M. Rae Nadler-Olenick. In addition to refusing the fine, the Olenicks deny the FCC's authority and threaten trespassing claims

if they return. According to the outlet's website,

Liberty Radio went off-air in December

but continues to stream online. Alex Jones has been banned from most social media platforms to date, citing violations of hate speech.