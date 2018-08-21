Michael Cohen Surrenders to FBI, Plea Deal Expected The government is expected to divulge the plea deal at a court proceeding this afternoon. It is expected that President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Investigators are trying to figure out

if Cohen misrepresented his assets

as a means of securing millions of dollars in bank loans. The 'New York Times' reported

that he is also being investigated for

improperly filing his income to the IRS. Under the supposed deal, He is expected to face at least

three years of jail time and

significant fines. It remains unclear

how or if a plea deal

will affect the President. While Cohen has

reportedly expressed

to friends Mueller is investigating possible collusion The once solid relationship between Cohen and Trump has cooled Cohen has reportedly described feeling isolated from the President, a man for whom he once claimed he would take a bullet.