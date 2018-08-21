Michael Cohen Surrenders to FBI, Plea Deal Expected
Michael Cohen Surrenders to FBI, Plea Deal Expected The government is expected to divulge the plea deal at a court proceeding this afternoon. It is expected that President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Investigators are trying to figure out
if Cohen misrepresented his assets
as a means of securing millions of dollars in bank loans. The 'New York Times' reported
that he is also being investigated for
improperly filing his income to the IRS. Under the supposed deal, He is expected to face at least
three years of jail time and
significant fines. It remains unclear
how or if a plea deal
will affect the President. While Cohen has
reportedly expressed
to friends Mueller is investigating possible collusion The once solid relationship between Cohen and Trump has cooled Cohen has reportedly described feeling isolated from the President, a man for whom he once claimed he would take a bullet.