Melania Trump Confirms First Big Solo Trip to Africa

first lady. Melania Trump told The Associated Press that she will be passing through several African countries as part of her international trip. Melania Trump said in a statement The trip will take place more than a year after her first solo international trip, which was to Toronto. Last September she attended the Invictus Games there, an athletic event hosted by Prince Harry. Though she has visited many international destinations with President Trump, she has yet to branch out on her own for a significant journey.