Pro-Police Organization Rejects Partnership Offer With NFL Team 'Blue Lives Matter NYC' has rejected an offer to team up with the New York Jets. 'Blue Lives Matter' founder Joe Imperatrice says the decision is due to NFL players not respecting police. Joe Imperatrice, via 'The New York Post' Imperatrice hinted that the decision may be due to the Jets signing running back

Isaiah Crowell. Back in 2016, Crowell posted a graphic illustration online of a police officer having his throat slit open. He has since apologized and donated a check to the Dallas, Texas police force. The Jets have not said why they decided to reach out to 'Blue Lives Matter' in the

first place.