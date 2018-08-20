Trump Says Mueller Team

'Are Looking to Impact'

Midterm Elections In a Monday tweet, Trump called Mueller's team of investigators "a national disgrace." The President offered no evidence for the allegation, one he made for the first time last May. A spokesman for Robert Mueller

declined to comment. Special counsel Robert Mueller

and his team are investigating

possible collusion 'The New York Times' reported that White House counsel Many pundits view both houses of Congress as "up for grabs"

in the 2018 midterms.