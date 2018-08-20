This App Will Help You Score Free Beer Across the U.S.
This App Will Help You
Score Free Beer Across the U.S. A new version of the app
PintPass launched on
August 15 with an
added incentive for users. Ryan Rickert, PintPass President, to Thrillist Some of the feedback questions include,
"What beer did you have?", "Why did you
choose this brewery over another?" and so on. Once you answer a handful of questions,
PintPass will credit your account with $2,
which can be spent at any brewery in the U.S. You can keep repeating the process
to accrue even more free beer or "text
to a friend to gift them a beer." If you're already
at your favorite
brewery drinking,
it's kind of a win-win.