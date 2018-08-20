This App Will Help You

Score Free Beer Across the U.S. A new version of the app

PintPass launched on

August 15 with an

added incentive for users. Ryan Rickert, PintPass President, to Thrillist Some of the feedback questions include,

"What beer did you have?", "Why did you

choose this brewery over another?" and so on. Once you answer a handful of questions,

PintPass will credit your account with $2,

which can be spent at any brewery in the U.S. You can keep repeating the process

to accrue even more free beer or "text

to a friend to gift them a beer." If you're already

at your favorite

brewery drinking,

it's kind of a win-win.